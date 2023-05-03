CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.
HARTINGTON — Sandra Shunkwiler, 61, Hartington, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post …
CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Services for Erna (Baier) Mellor, 103, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SPENCER — Services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.
Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.
CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.