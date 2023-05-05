 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Young

Helen Young

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a 6 p.m. wake.

Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2023

Helen L. Young was born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Norfolk to Frank and Stella Schroeder. She grew up in Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School in 1962.

Helen met the love of her life, Roland “Rolly” Young of Plainview, and they were married on May 25, 1963. They were happily married a few weeks short of 60 years.

They were blessed with two children, Tom Young, born in 1967, and their prayers were answered when they adopted Michelle Young Cascio in 1972. Helen and Rolly raised their family on a farm outside Plainview.

Helen was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass every week. She was a longtime parishioner of St Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick.

Helen helped on the farm in any way she could — from working with the livestock to running to get needed parts during harvest to bringing meals to Rolly in the field. She was a fantastic cook.

Her family favorites were fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, potato salad, creamed sweetcorn and chocolate sheet cake. She enjoyed attending Tom and Michelle’s sporting events. She loved to travel.

Family camping vacations to the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Big Horn mountains in Wyoming were annual traditions. In their later years, they enjoyed winters in Yuma, Ariz., with springs, summers and falls spent at their home in Niobrara on the Missouri River. In 2018, Helen, Rolly, Tom, Michelle, and son-in-law Alfie took a trip to Ireland, which she cherished.

Family was very important to Helen. She loved her children, grandchildren, sisters and nieces and nephews with all her heart. They regularly traveled to Omaha to attend their grandchildren’s events. Family reunions were especially meaningful.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; seven sisters; seven brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her spouse, Rolly; two children, Tom (Gina) Young of Omaha and Michelle (Alfie) Cascio of Plattsmouth; six grandchildren: Olivia Young, Emma Young, Jo Young, Brennan Cascio, Kennedy Cascio and Bailey (Seth) Rinderknecht; two sisters, Dorothy Strehle of Grand Island and Caroline Siems (Gary) of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.

A luncheon at St. Paul’s Catholic Church parish hall will follow the burial.

Tags

In other news

Russell Caauwe

Russell Caauwe

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

James Widtfeldt

James Widtfeldt

O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Sandra Shunkwiler

Sandra Shunkwiler

HARTINGTON — Sandra Shunkwiler, 61, Hartington, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Sharon Wantoch

Sharon Wantoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sharon L. Wantoch, 68, Hoskins, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 606 Channel Road, in Norfolk.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Sandra Christ

Sandra Christ

CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Barbara Boubin

Barbara Boubin

CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.

Walter Petersen Jr.

Walter Petersen Jr.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post …

Helen Young

Helen Young

CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara