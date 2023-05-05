CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a 6 p.m. wake.
Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2023
Helen L. Young was born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Norfolk to Frank and Stella Schroeder. She grew up in Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School in 1962.
Helen met the love of her life, Roland “Rolly” Young of Plainview, and they were married on May 25, 1963. They were happily married a few weeks short of 60 years.
They were blessed with two children, Tom Young, born in 1967, and their prayers were answered when they adopted Michelle Young Cascio in 1972. Helen and Rolly raised their family on a farm outside Plainview.
Helen was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass every week. She was a longtime parishioner of St Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick.
Helen helped on the farm in any way she could — from working with the livestock to running to get needed parts during harvest to bringing meals to Rolly in the field. She was a fantastic cook.
Her family favorites were fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, potato salad, creamed sweetcorn and chocolate sheet cake. She enjoyed attending Tom and Michelle’s sporting events. She loved to travel.
Family camping vacations to the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Big Horn mountains in Wyoming were annual traditions. In their later years, they enjoyed winters in Yuma, Ariz., with springs, summers and falls spent at their home in Niobrara on the Missouri River. In 2018, Helen, Rolly, Tom, Michelle, and son-in-law Alfie took a trip to Ireland, which she cherished.
Family was very important to Helen. She loved her children, grandchildren, sisters and nieces and nephews with all her heart. They regularly traveled to Omaha to attend their grandchildren’s events. Family reunions were especially meaningful.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; seven sisters; seven brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her spouse, Rolly; two children, Tom (Gina) Young of Omaha and Michelle (Alfie) Cascio of Plattsmouth; six grandchildren: Olivia Young, Emma Young, Jo Young, Brennan Cascio, Kennedy Cascio and Bailey (Seth) Rinderknecht; two sisters, Dorothy Strehle of Grand Island and Caroline Siems (Gary) of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.
A luncheon at St. Paul’s Catholic Church parish hall will follow the burial.