Helen Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Services for Helen A. Wiedeman, 92, of Norfolk will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1928-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Christ Lutheran Norfolk – YouTube or on Facebook at Christ Lutheran Norfolk.
Helen Arlene was born April 11, 1928, in Laurel to Jay Leroy and Bessie Wilhelmina (Voss) Ryan.
On June 9, 1949, Helen married Donald Wiedeman in Lincoln.
She worked at Dale Electronics in the manufacturing of airplane batteries.
Helen was a strong, independent woman who adored her family and friends. She had a kind heart and never missed the opportunity to help others. Helen loved to bake, embroider and quilt. She decorated the most beautiful, detailed Christmas sugar cookies for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen loved to talk with family and friends.
At her church, Helen served on the Ladies Aid and never missed a Sunday church service. She volunteered at the local food pantry and the election polls. Helen was an avid member of the Valley Vagabonds camping group and loved her trips.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Jim) McClure of Norfolk and Julie (Curtis) Klein of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Vicky Wiedeman of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Donald Wiedeman; son Ron Wiedeman; grandson Keaton Alan Klein; and siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska or the Keaton Klein Memorial Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.