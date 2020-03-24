NORFOLK — Services for Helen Weisz, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
In other news
PIERCE — Memorial services for Arlen G. Ahlers, 89, will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Private services for Darrel L. Timperley, 86, Norfolk, will be conducted for the family. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk with military rites by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
CRESTON — Private graveside services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. A public memorial service will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.
A celebration of life for Catherine Sears-Hammer, 62, Wakefield, will be at a later date at the Hammer farm.
CLEARWATER — Private services for Jacquette “Jackie” Bartak, 84, Ewing, will include only her family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
WEST POINT — Private services for Virginia H. (Edler) Wagner, 80, Beemer, formerly of Hooper, will be conducted for the family at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
STANTON — Private inurnment for Lorraine J. Benson, formerly of Norfolk, will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. No services are planned at her request.
Memorial services for Earl Leitzke, 83, Helena, Mont., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
