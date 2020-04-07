COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Helen Weisz

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

She died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.

1926-2020

Helen was born on April 7, 1926, on a farm northeast of Napoleon, N.D. She was the daughter of Matthew and Sofia (Kost) Rudolph. She attended country school and Napoleon High School.

She married Marvin Weisz on Sept. 26, 1945, at Ashley, N.D. The couple made their home in Aberdeen, S.D., Huron, S.D., Kearney and then moved to Norfolk in 1968.

Helen worked part time for Hesteds, McDonalds Clothing and Herberger’s Department Stores before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed keeping her home immaculate, as well as bowling, playing cards, dancing, reading and traveling.

Helen was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, the Rhoda Circle Ladies group, the Keystone Club, the Women’s Club and the Garden Club of Norfolk.

She and her spouse, Marvin, were awarded the “Pat on the Back” award from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

Helen was preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin in 2005; her daughter, DeRae Wilson in 2018; and her five brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind one daughter, Delila Deardorff, and her spouse, Tom, of Urbandale, Iowa; a sister, Adeline Dockter of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aberdeen, S.D., where Helen will be buried next to her husband, Marvin.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in memory of Helen to the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

We thank you for your patience. The family of Helen Weisz.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Hilaria Burbach

HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.

Melvin Horst

Melvin Horst

NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.

Robert Bittner

ALBION — Robert E. Bittner, 96, Albion, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

Margaret Seagren

Margaret Seagren

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Helen Weisz

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

William Frank Jr.

William Frank Jr.

VERDIGRE — Private services for William F. “Bill” Jr., 69, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

Bonnie Taylor

Bonnie Taylor

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Bonnie Taylor, 98, Columbus, will be at a later date.

Nels Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Nels B. Kleveland, 94, Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Newman Grove, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darlene M. (Wells) Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, were Tuesday, April 7, at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiated.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-