NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.
1926-2020
Helen was born on April 7, 1926, on a farm northeast of Napoleon, N.D. She was the daughter of Matthew and Sofia (Kost) Rudolph. She attended country school and Napoleon High School.
She married Marvin Weisz on Sept. 26, 1945, at Ashley, N.D. The couple made their home in Aberdeen, S.D., Huron, S.D., Kearney and then moved to Norfolk in 1968.
Helen worked part time for Hesteds, McDonalds Clothing and Herberger’s Department Stores before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed keeping her home immaculate, as well as bowling, playing cards, dancing, reading and traveling.
Helen was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, the Rhoda Circle Ladies group, the Keystone Club, the Women’s Club and the Garden Club of Norfolk.
She and her spouse, Marvin, were awarded the “Pat on the Back” award from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.
Helen was preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin in 2005; her daughter, DeRae Wilson in 2018; and her five brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind one daughter, Delila Deardorff, and her spouse, Tom, of Urbandale, Iowa; a sister, Adeline Dockter of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aberdeen, S.D., where Helen will be buried next to her husband, Marvin.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in memory of Helen to the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
We thank you for your patience. The family of Helen Weisz.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.