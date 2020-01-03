RANDOLPH — Services for Helen Tunink, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday with a 3 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 5 p.m. Christian wake, all at the church.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Randolph.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Helen Marie Tunink was born March 30, 1930, at Dixon to Leo and Inez (Koeppe) Garvin. She graduated in 1947 as valedictorian from Dixon High School in Dixon and attended Wayne State College. She then taught at country schools in Dixon County, at Belden Public School and Pender Public School.
On June 4, 1955, Helen married Paul Tunink at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The couple made their home on a farm near Randolph for five years. In 1960, they sold their farm equipment and moved into Randolph, where they operated Tunink’s IGA until 1967 when Paul opened a State Farm Insurance office in Laurel.
In 1975, Paul opened an additional agency office in Randolph, where Helen worked as Paul’s assistant until Paul’s death in 1989.
Helen had a strong loyalty to Randolph businesses and would shop locally at every opportunity. Her hobbies included reading, golfing, bowling, cooking, baking, playing bridge with her three bridge clubs and playing cards with her family and poker group.
Helen had a very strong faith. She was a member of a prayer group, prayed the rosary daily and prayed for others’ needs. She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. She taught CCD and served on church education, finance and decorating committees.
She was a member of Modern Mrs. and led Cedarettes 4-H Club for 10 years. She served on the Randolph Library Board and the Randolph Senior Center board of directors.
Survivors who will greatly miss her include her five children: Sheri and Tom Eaton of Wakefield, Steve Tunink and Brenda Miller of Indiana, Pa., Susanne and Bret Lingle of Sioux City, Mary and Tom Munns of Marietta, Ga., and Rosanne and Tony Brown of Dell Rapids, S.D.; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Tunink of Randolph and Jacquelyn Tunink of Mobile, Al.; and a brother-in-law, Bill Rath of Laurel.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Paul Tunink in 1989; two brothers, Donald Garvin in 1946 and Emmett Garvin in 2013; and a sister, Dorothy Rath in 1973.
Helen was the final surviving member of the Leo and Inez Garvin family.
Music will be provided by organist Corinne Schmit and cantor Randy Borst.
Pallbearers will be all of Helen’s grandsons: Philip Wilsbacher, Pat Wilsbacher, Adam Wilsbacher, Paul N. Tunink, Evan Tunink, Jordan Brown, Josh Brown, Tommy Munns, Nathan Munns, Preston Munns and Austin Lingle.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of Helen’s granddaughters: Maddison Brown, Amber Slaughter and Andrea Lingle.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.