BASSETT — Memorial graveside service for Helen L. Townsend, 96, Bassett, will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Helen Townsend died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores “Dee” Goetzinger, 77, of Plainview will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Stephen Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Stephen Ronnebaum died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his daughter’s home in St. George, Kan.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
WISNER — Services for Anna “Fern” Moeller, 91, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.