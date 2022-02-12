 Skip to main content
Helen Townsend

BASSETT — Memorial graveside service for Helen L. Townsend, 96, Bassett, will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Helen Townsend died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Karen Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Delores Goetzinger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores “Dee” Goetzinger, 77, of Plainview will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Lucille Krause

HOSKINS — Services for Lucille L. Krause, 102, Battle Creek, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Stephen Ronnebaum

NORFOLK — Services for Stephen Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Stephen Ronnebaum died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his daughter’s home in St. George, Kan.

Elizabeth Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Fern Moeller

WISNER — Services for Anna “Fern” Moeller, 91, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Cassandra Lacost

PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Lavone Bentz

SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

