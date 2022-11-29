AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Helen Sherman died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the East Woodlawn Cemetery or to the Sandhills Care Center.