Helen Schmitz

BUTTE — Services for Helen D. Schmitz, 91, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Naper.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Helen Schmitz died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Skip Wingate

Skip Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

William Wandrey Jr.

William Wandrey Jr.

VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.

Jack Kohler

Jack Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…

Lynette Peterson

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Dona Painter

Dona Painter

NORFOLK — Services for Dona Painter, 71, Hoskins, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donna Painter died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Helen Cook

Helen Cook

ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Helen Hansen

Helen Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.

Travis Ritter

Travis Ritter

WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.

Jeanine Funk

Jeanine Funk

ATKINSON — Private memorial services for Theo Jeanine (Withers) Funk, 92, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Jean Estill and the Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

