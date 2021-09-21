SPENCER — Services for Helen Schmitz, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Helen Schmitz died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Services for Helen M. Hansen, 88, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Revs. Russ Lambert and Deb Valentine will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
LONG POINT — Memorial services for Eugene A. Calif, 76, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Eugene Calif died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…