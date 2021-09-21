You have permission to edit this article.
Helen Schmitz

SPENCER — Services for Helen Schmitz, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Helen Schmitz died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Mary Rose Schainost

RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Dena Van Kirk

PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Helen Cook

ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Merlin Johnson

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.

Helen Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Helen M. Hansen, 88, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Revs. Russ Lambert and Deb Valentine will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Cleora Ruff

SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Eugene Calif

LONG POINT — Memorial services for Eugene A. Calif, 76, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Eugene Calif died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Brent Johnson

AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Jack Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

