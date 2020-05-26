Helen Schantz

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

BEEMER — Private graveside services for Helen B. Schantz, 94, Beemer, will be Wednesday, May 27, at the Beemer Cemetery.

She died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.

1926-2020

Helen B. Schantz was born on Jan. 28, 1926, on a farm northeast of Beemer to Chris and Lizzie (Oswald) Schantz. She began working at the Pleasant Haven Rest Home in Beemer in 1954.

After Pleasant Haven closed, she went to work at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer until her retirement in 1998. She worked her entire life as a certified nurse aid and certified medication aid.

Helen was an avid sewer, making quilts and embroidery work for Mennonite Relief projects, her family and the annual Beemer Mennonite Auction.

Survivors include her brother, Bennie and Linda Schantz of Beemer; a sister-in-law, Virginia (Mrs. Gerald) Schantz of Beemer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and a sister.

