PETERSBURG — Services for Helen M. Reicks, 87, of Petersburg will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Reicks died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
1934-2022
Helen Marie Reicks, daughter of John Bernard and Catherine (Ridder) Arends was born Sept. 14, 1934, at St. Libory. She was baptized at St. Libory and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. She attended school at several places during her childhood.
On May 23, 1951, Helen was united in marriage to Alphonse “Al” Bernard Reicks at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple lived in Petersburg where they raised their family. In 1958, Helen and Al bought and operated the Petersburg Lockers. In 1975, they incorporated the business with their two sons, Chuck and Dennis, and continued operating it until retirement in early 2000s.
Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Petersburg and St. John’s Christian Mothers. She enjoyed camping and boating, traveling, playing cards and Solitaire, feeding birds and squirrels, taking trips to the casino, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Helen is survived by three sons, John (Nelda) of Centerton, Ariz., Dennis of Juniata and Monty (Teri) of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren: Shawn Ragan, Jaimie Skinner, Andrea Smith, Geoff Smith, Melissa Reicks, Leslah Casper, Shannon Tupe, Kimberly Reicks, Dennis “Buddy” Reicks, Courtney Burbach, Brandon Reicks and Jay Reicks; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jerome (Barbara) Reicks of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters-in-law Dorothy Reicks of Grand Island and Alyce Arends of Chicago, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Al; sons Charles Dean and Douglas Alan; an infant daughter, Theresa Ann; brothers John Arends and Donald Arends; and sister Darlene Arends.
