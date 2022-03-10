 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Reicks

Helen Reicks

PETERSBURG — Services for Helen M. Reicks, 87, of Petersburg will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Reicks died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

1934-2022

Helen Marie Reicks, daughter of John Bernard and Catherine (Ridder) Arends was born Sept. 14, 1934, at St. Libory. She was baptized at St. Libory and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. She attended school at several places during her childhood.

On May 23, 1951, Helen was united in marriage to Alphonse “Al” Bernard Reicks at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple lived in Petersburg where they raised their family. In 1958, Helen and Al bought and operated the Petersburg Lockers. In 1975, they incorporated the business with their two sons, Chuck and Dennis, and continued operating it until retirement in early 2000s.

Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Petersburg and St. John’s Christian Mothers. She enjoyed camping and boating, traveling, playing cards and Solitaire, feeding birds and squirrels, taking trips to the casino, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Helen is survived by three sons, John (Nelda) of Centerton, Ariz., Dennis of Juniata and Monty (Teri) of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren: Shawn Ragan, Jaimie Skinner, Andrea Smith, Geoff Smith, Melissa Reicks, Leslah Casper, Shannon Tupe, Kimberly Reicks, Dennis “Buddy” Reicks, Courtney Burbach, Brandon Reicks and Jay Reicks; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jerome (Barbara) Reicks of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters-in-law Dorothy Reicks of Grand Island and Alyce Arends of Chicago, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Al; sons Charles Dean and Douglas Alan; an infant daughter, Theresa Ann; brothers John Arends and Donald Arends; and sister Darlene Arends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals–Randolph.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…

Edith Stewart

Edith Stewart

YORK — Memorial services for Edith C. Stewart, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in York’s Greenwood Cemetery.

Bonnie Welke

Bonnie Welke

EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Laura Johnson

Laura Johnson

Services for Laura E. Johnson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Desert Palms Presbyterian Church in Sun City West, Ariz.

Linda Alfs

Linda Alfs

NORFOLK — Private services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kathleen Rollman

Kathleen Rollman

HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Rollman, 74, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Mike Nissen

Mike Nissen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.

Audrey Weaver

Audrey Weaver

NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara