ALBION — Services for Helen M. Reicks, 87, Petersburg, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Helen Reicks died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. William Dendinger died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
PIERCE — Service for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will be officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, also …
TILDEN — Services for Charles R. ‘Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
PAWNEE CITY — Private graveside services for Henry “Jerry” Urich, 87, Pierce, will be at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery in Nebraska.
WAUSA — Services for Michael Nissen, 58, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Michael Nissen died Friday, March 4, 2022.
YANKTON, S.D. — Services for Cheri K. Maly, 79, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at Discovery Church in Yankton with the Rev. Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the …
COLUMBUS — Services for Betty L. Benson, 74, Hastings, formerly of Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.