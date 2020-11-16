Helen Pochop

You have permission to edit this article.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Helen M. (Woolley) Pochop, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Osmond City Cemetery. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.

She died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

 1922-2020

Helen Marie was born on March 2, 1922, to George William Woolley and Etta Mae (Newhard) Woolley in Osmond. She attended school at the Osmond Public School. She was a member of the Osmond United Methodist Church.

Helen married James A. Pochop on Oct. 17, 1942, in Madison, Wis. Jim was serving in the U.S. Air Force in World War II and was stationed there at that time. During the time her spouse served in the military, they also lived in Selma, Ala., and Paris, Texas.

When they returned home from the service, they began farming the family Pochop Homestead and were there until 1972, when they built a new home in Plainview.

Jim continued to farm until his retirement in 1977. In December 1952, Jim and Helen adopted an infant daughter, Peggy Ann (St. Clair) Pochop, from the Nebraska Children’s Home in Omaha. The family very much enjoyed life on the farm and had many happy memories there and with family and friends.

Helen enjoyed hobbies of embroidering, knitting, crossword puzzles and gardening. Helen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought incredible joy to her life, and she cherished every moment with them.

Helen moved to Norfolk in 1995 to be closer to them and lived in Norfolk until her death on Nov. 14, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Peggy St. Clair-Werlinger; five grandchildren, Justin Miller, Jennifer (Arsenio) Miller, Jill (John Bear) Miller, Deena (Joshua) Green and Michael (Amanda Craven) Werlinger; and six great-grandchildren, Nicole, Dylan, Zane, Gavin, Vincent and Dominic. She also is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and very dear friends, Ed and Linda Peterson and Arnold and Jeanne Oltjenbruns.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; an infant daughter, Bonnie Marie; a brother, Leonard Woolley; two sisters, Odessa Halleen and Dorothy Jewell; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Helen had requested a graveside service with immediate family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

