Helen Moeller

WISNER — Services for Helen A. Moeller, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
———
Helen Annette (Blumer) Moeller was born Aug. 31, 1937, to Marvin and Wiganda (Rathke) Blumer in Bennington. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Beemer and grew up in Omaha, where her father was a salesman for Cudahy Foods.
In 1945, she and her family returned to the Rock Creek region and the Rathke family farm south of Wisner, where the Blumers established a mink ranch.
She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church and parochial school along with her beloved sister, Marilyn, and graduated from Wisner High School as her class’ salutatorian in 1955.
Helen attended Wayne State College for two years, majoring in business while also performing in the WSC Concert Choir. She worked as a bookkeeper in Scribner for a year before marrying Dale Moeller on June 22, 1958, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Dale and Helen and their growing family attended Zion Lutheran Church of Wisner before becoming lifelong members of St. Paul’s in 1964. For 15 years, Helen and Dale raised their family on the Harry Pumphrey farm west of Wisner before moving to Wisner in 1974.
Helen was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary for the Anderson Cattle Company and Wisner attorneys Ray Jensen and Melvin Murphy before working at the Wisner News-Chronicle and Wisner-Pilger High School for many years before retiring.
Helen was involved in many Wisner community organizations, such as the Wisner Women’s Club, the Wisner VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Wisner Izaak Walton League.
Later on, she was also proud to have gained membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and was an active member of the organization.
Helen was also deeply proud of a personal victory over alcoholism in 1972, and she was a long-time member and counselor for Alcoholics Anonymous.
Helen was known for her competitive spirit, whether it be at bridge, cribbage, pitch or any other card game. She was a well-respected pool player and trap shooter and was even the Cuming County Adult Spelling Bee champion. Late in life, she returned to her love of flowers, art and drawing, and following her grandchildren’s activities, but at all times kept a strong religious faith and devotion, especially in the St. Paul’s church choir.
Helen’s well-lived life came to an end on June 30, 2021, in Omaha.
Helen is survived by her children: daughter Sher Canada and Lewis Carran of Naples, Fla., daughter Linda Rivieccio and spouse Ron of Charlotte, N.C., son Gregg and spouse Michelle of Wisner, and son Mike and spouse Kari of Beemer; her grandchildren: Dominic Rivieccio and spouse Brittany of Matthews, N.C., Gianna Rivieccio of Fort Mill, S.C., Elizabeth Moeller of Norfolk and Paige Moeller of Lincoln; and by eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale, in 2017; her parents; and her sister, Marilyn Kersten.