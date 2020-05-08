COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Helen Miller

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Limited visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave; in Norfolk.

She died at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

1949-2020

Helen was born in Riverdale, N.D., on Dec. 31, 1949, the daughter of Howell and Minnie (Benck) Chandler. Following the unexpected death of her father, the family moved to Madison. Helen graduated from Madison High School.

On April 5, 1969, Helen married Jerry Miller in Norfolk. The couple lived on a farm north of Madison. Later, they moved to a farm on the edge of Enola. They raised melons.

Her family was her passion. That was why she operated the family “Open Late Café.”

She loved shopping for deals at the Salvation Army and amassing one of the greatest collections of “treasures” and “stuff.” What she loved even more than buying these bargains was going through said treasures which she referred to as “digging and scratching.”

After she raised her children, Helen was employed at the Brass Lantern as a bartender. She later was the bar manager at the Ramada Inn. Her last employment was the door controller at the Madison County Jail. She was employed at the Madison Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Helen is survived by her spouse of 51 years, Jerry; her children, Jeston (Lori) Miller of Washington, Mo., Rebecca (Darin) Ternus of Clearwater and Ned “Frankie” Miller of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Deion Miller, Austin Miller, Alyssa Miller, Zoey Miller, Abby Miller and Jacob Pierzina; and a brother, Joe (Darlene) Chandler of West Hills, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and a sister.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

