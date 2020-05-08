Helen Miller

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.
Limited visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave; in Norfolk.
She died at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
1949-2020
Helen was born in Riverdale, N.D., on Dec. 31, 1949, the daughter of Howell and Minnie (Benck) Chandler. Following the unexpected death of her father, the family moved to Madison. Helen graduated from Madison High School.
On April 5, 1969, Helen married Jerry Miller in Norfolk. The couple lived on a farm north of Madison. Later, they moved to a farm on the edge of Enola. They raised melons.
Her family was her passion. That was why she operated the family “Open Late Café.”
She loved shopping for deals at the Salvation Army and amassing one of the greatest collections of “treasures” and “stuff.” What she loved even more than buying these bargains was going through said treasures which she referred to as “digging and scratching.”
After she raised her children, Helen was employed at the Brass Lantern as a bartender. She later was the bar manager at the Ramada Inn. Her last employment was the door controller at the Madison County Jail. She was employed at the Madison Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.
Helen is survived by her spouse of 51 years, Jerry; her children, Jeston (Lori) Miller of Washington, Mo., Rebecca (Darin) Ternus of Clearwater and Ned “Frankie” Miller of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Deion Miller, Austin Miller, Alyssa Miller, Zoey Miller, Abby Miller and Jacob Pierzina; and a brother, Joe (Darlene) Chandler of West Hills, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and a sister.