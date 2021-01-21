O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, were at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
1925-2021
Helen P. Soukup was born on Dec. 20, 1925, in O’Neill, to Joseph and Frances (Jirak) Soukup. She attended country school and ninth grade at O’Neill High School. She then helped on the family farm.
Helen married Fred McCart on April 26, 1948, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. To this union, seven children were born: James, John, Charlene, Robert, Francis, Richard and Sharon. The couple made their home on a farm northwest of O’Neill. In 1970, the family moved to O’Neill. Helen worked at the O’Neill Public Schools in the lunchroom from 1972 until she retired in 1999.
She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill and a member of the altar society. Helen loved to sew, was an avid reader and was hard to beat at checkers.
Company was always welcome, and she enjoyed having people over for a meal or a cup of coffee. Helen was a talented baker, known for her rolls, kolaches and pies. She loved kids, especially her grandchildren, always keeping a freezer stocked full of their favorite cookies. Helen’s faith in God was important to her and she always covered her loved ones in prayer.
Helen is survived by her three sons, Jim (Margaret) McCart of Norfolk, John (Vanessa) McCart of Timnath, Colo., and Bob McCart of Ashland; two daughters, Charlene (Junior) Young of O’Neill and Sharon (Lowell) Schroeder of Stanton; 18 grandchildren, Mike McCart, Mindy McCart, Jamie (Ben) Hupp, Shane McCart, Kimberly (Mark) Henderson, Justin (Melinn) Young, Crystal (Tyson) Shoemaker, Jacque Elliot, Marcus McCart, Julie McCart, Jeff McCart, Chasity Jenny, Savannah McCart, Charlie McCart, Shantel McCart, Jamie Hallock, David (Ashley) McCart and Matt (Marisa) McCart; two stepgrandchildren, Chris (Tamzen) Jenkins and Tracey Volquardsen; 38 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a brother, Frank Soukup of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Soukup; her spouse, Fred McCart in 1996; two sons, Sput McCart and Dick McCart; one grandson, John Daniel Young; and two sisters, Angela (Donald) Marcellus and JoAnn (Gene) Carr.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.