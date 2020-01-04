Helen Langel

NORFOLK — Services for Helen E. Langel, 86, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Langel died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2020
Helen Elizabeth was born June 23, 1933, to Eugene and Mary (Schleis) Anthony in Le Mars, Iowa. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Le Mars.
On July 7, 1954, Helen married Clifford Langel at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Le Mars. The couple was blessed with three children, Kirk, Nicki, and Kevin.
Helen loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing card games such as bridge and package canasta. Helen delighted in a good
cup of coffee while visiting with friends and family. She was an avid golfer.
She is survived by her daughter Nicki (Dennis) Michael of Albion, son Kevin (Patti) Langel of
Norfolk, grandchildren Curtis (Miranda) Michael, Nick (Pamela) Langel, Lindsey (Melvin)
Oldaker, Jake (Meghan) Langel, Anthony (Nikki) Michael, Josh (Meredith) Langel, Whitney
(Taylor) Bessmer, and Molly (Ethan) Brozek, 17 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law
Joanne Anthony, Vonnie Anthony, and Isabelle Laddusaw, brother-in-law Ray (Dorothy)
Langel, and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, son Kirk, sisters Eileen “Toots”
Langel and Bernice Koopman, and brothers Albert “Babe,” Elmer, Leonard “Baldy,” Donnie and
LaVern Anthony.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion or the Norfolk Catholic
Schools Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.