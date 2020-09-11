Helen Konicek

You have permission to edit this article.
CLARKSON — Services for Helen M. Konicek, 92, Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines.

She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

1927-2020

Helen was born on Sept. 24, 1927, on a farm in rural Clarkson, to Anton and Adella (Korecky) Malena. She went to country school through the eighth grade. She then left school to help her dad on the farm.

On Dec. 28, 1950, she was united in marriage to Rudolph J. Konicek at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Heun. To this union, three children were born: Judith, Jane and Joseph.

Rudy and Helen farmed for many years south of Clarkson until Rudy’s death in 1996. Shortly after, Helen moved to Clarkson and became a “city girl” for over 20 years. She lived in Columbus for the past several months prior to her death.

In addition to helping on the farm, Helen worked at Vacin/Vavrina for several years as a custodian alongside Rudy. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Heun before joining Ss. Cyril & Methodius in Clarkson. She was well known for baking and making quilts for her family. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family where she was lovingly known as Mom, Grandma Helen and Nana.

Helen was survived by her daughter, Judy (Roger) Wurdeman of Columbus; granddaughter Jennifer Wurdeman (Brian Soulliere) of Columbus; great-grandchild, Kassidy Soulliere of Columbus; granddaughter, Rachel (Jason) Thiele of Lincoln; great-grandchild, Noah Thiele of Lincoln; grandson, Ross (Jill) Wurdeman of Columbus; great-grandchildren Libby, Abby, Lauren and Nora Wurdeman of Columbus; her daughter, Jane Konicek of Columbus; her son, Joe (Toni) Konicek of Clarkson; a granddaughter, Sarah (Matt) Stevens of Omaha; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Alaina Stevens of Omaha; a grandson, Aaron Konicek of Omaha; a grandson, Michael (Dani Stripe) Konicek of Omaha; a grandson, Christopher Konicek of Omaha; a brother, Bob (Elaine) Malena of Clarkson; a sister, Alice Garvey of Omaha; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Rudy Konicek; her parents, Anton and Adella Malena; and a brother-in-law, Bob Garvey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

