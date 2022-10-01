STANTON — A private graveside service will be held for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk. Visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Home for Funerals-Stanton.
Helen Kethcart died on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1946-2022
Helen Marie was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Omaha, to Rosalie (Ramaekers) and Elmer Rix. She moved from rural Bennington to a farm southwest of Stanton with her parents in 1958. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1965. On Nov. 20, 1965 she married Charlie “Chuck” Kethcart in Norfolk. They lived in the Norfolk area until moving to a farm southwest of Stanton in 1986.
While living in Norfolk, she belonged to the ARC of Norfolk, serving as secretary several years, was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a cake decorator. On the farm she was a housewife and assisted on the family farm. She enjoyed the farm life, the chickens, pigs, cows and calves they raised, and especially the dogs she had over the years. The family was very important to her.
Helen is survived by her son Ken (Amy) Kethcart; grandchildren Alex and Beth Kethcart, all of rural Stanton; brother-in-law Jim (Gwen) Kethcart; nephews Larry (Sally) Lehman and Gary Lehman, all of Norfolk; and niece Kellie (Scott) Schroeder of Wisner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Michael. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.