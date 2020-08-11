Helen Howard

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
———
Helen was born the daughter of Edward and Mary (Hassman) O’Shaughnessy on March 26, 1926, in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Homer High School in 1944. She married Gerald “Jerry” Howard on Sept. 9, 1945. He passed away Sept. 4, 2001.
Helen ran a beauty salon in Homer for many years until the family moved to Creighton. She retired from the Neligh Care Center in Neligh after serving as their activities director. She was a woman of many talents and loved her family unconditionally.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Juanita (Richard) McCabe of Emerson, Jeanine (Larry) Grove of Hubbard and Brenda (Jay) Berlin of Wisner; grandchildren Chet McCabe, Sara (Jeff) Vaydich, Laura (Darrell) DeFord, L. Daniel (Carrie) Grove, Lee Ann (Cherie) Grove, Craig (Lacey) Wheeler, Victoria (Patrick) Callaway, Garett Wheeler, Tristin Lowry-Berlin and Jaden Berlin; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joan Howard.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry; siblings Frank (Viola) Donnelly, Mary (Walter) Rasmussen, Edward (Zella) O’Shaughnessy and Margaret (Alfred) Jessen; sister-in-law Opal (Fred) Matney; and brother-in-law Marvin Howard.
Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.