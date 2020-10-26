Helen Holtgrew

WAYNE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
WAYNE — Services for Robert M. Dowling, 69, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.
PLAINVIEW — Visitation for William “Bill” Lorenz, 75, Plainview, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. He died at his home in Plainview on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
ALLEN — Graveside services for Thaine I. Woodward, 94, rural Concord, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at East View Cemetery in Allen. Military rites will be conducted.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
VALENTINE — Private services for Mrs. Wally (Dorothy) Bazyn of Valentine will be Friday, Nov. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.