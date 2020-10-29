Helen Holtgrew

WINSIDE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Unity Pointe Health in Sioux City.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Winside.
1929-2020
Helen C. Holtgrew was born Dec. 29, 1929, on a farm near Winside in Wayne County to William Alexander and Charlotte M. (Von Seggern) Wylie. She attended grade school at District 28 South and graduated from Winside High School. After earning her teacher certificate from Wayne State College, she was a country school teacher for a year.
Helen’s grandfather, the Rev. J. Bruce Wylie, officiated her marriage to William “Bill” Henry Holtgrew on June 13, 1948, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The couple farmed near Winside, where Helen also operated her sewing business, Sewing Uniquely Helen’s.
She was a pianist and organist at the United Methodist Church in Winside, where she had been a member since 1939. She was a member of Busy Bees Club, Center Circle Club and held district offices as president and vice president of the United Methodist Women.
Helen is survived by her children, William W. (Sue) Holtgrew of Merrill, Iowa, Robert (Catherine) Holtgrew of Winside, Donald (Sandra) Holtgrew of Atkinson, Vickie (Joe) McNamara of Sioux City, Linda (Willy) Kreikemeier of West Point and Ronald (Kim) Holtgrew of Stuart; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Wylie of Winside; a brother-in-law, Loren Beckler of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters Wilma (Larry) Miles of Checotah, Okla., and Ruth (Ron) Ruba of Remsen, Iowa; a brother, Bill (Claudia) Wylie of Plattsmouth; a brother-in-law, Warren (Virginia) Holtgrew of Galax, Va.; nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William “Bill” in 1998; an infant daughter; a brother, Bruce Wylie; a sister, Mary Alice Beckler; and a sister-in-law, Lois Holtgrew.