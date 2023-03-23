NORFOLK — Graveside services for Helen Herrick, 86, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
Helen Herrick died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Heritage of Fountain Point.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2023
Helen Catherine Carter was born on July 8, 1936, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Melville and Edna Carter. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Helen met Robert “Bob’ Herrick at the Woolworth lunch counter in Council Bluffs, then they married on June 25, 1955. The couple made their home in Council Bluffs prior to moving to Norfolk in 1968, when Bob got a new job.
The couple was blessed with two sons and a daughter. After the children were in school, Helen began working in the lunch program at Norfolk Junior High and Northern Hills Elementary School.
Helen and Bob moved to Bella Vista, Ark., after retiring in 1995. They returned to Norfolk in 1999 to be closer to their family.
Survivors include a daughter and son in-law, Diane (Gene) Cederburg of Pierce; son and daughter in-law Brian (Jennifer) Herrick of Battle Creek; daughter in-law Bonnie Herrick of Wisner; sister Ann Reed of Nampa, Idaho; grandchildren Charles Herrick of Plattsmouth, Amanda (Brice) Buryanek of Hawarden, Iowa, Joshua (Kaci) Collins of Colorado Springs, Colo., Brianna Herrick and Jacob Herrick of Battle Creek; and great-grandchildren Cassandra, Kiley, Kaelyn, Corianne, Keira Herrick; Boston, Bode and Briggs Buryanek; Ryan and Oliver Collins.
Helen was preceded in death by her spouse, Bob; son Stan; brother-in-law Larry Reed; numerous brothers and sisters; five sisters-in-law; and three brothers in-law.
