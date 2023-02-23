NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Herrick, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Helen Herrick died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Heritage of Fountain Point.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Walter J. Friedrich, 91, Plainview, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.
ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.
STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Lonnie Howard Wood was born near Stanton on Feb. 21, 1936, to Howard Wood and Eleanor Wood (Kuester), both deceased. He passed on Jan. 31, 2023, at home in Sun City West, Ariz.
NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for Wilma L. “Lorne”` Shear, 95, Scottsbluff, formerly of Bassett, were moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bassett United Methodist Church.
CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, of Center will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.