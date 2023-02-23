 Skip to main content
Helen Herrick

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Herrick, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Helen Herrick died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Heritage of Fountain Point.

Walter Friedrich

PLAINVIEW — Services for Walter J. Friedrich, 91, Plainview, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Juan Sanchez

ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Lonnie Wood

Lonnie Howard Wood was born near Stanton on Feb. 21, 1936, to Howard Wood and Eleanor Wood (Kuester), both deceased. He passed on Jan. 31, 2023, at home in Sun City West, Ariz.

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Wilma Shear

BASSETT — Services for Wilma L. “Lorne”` Shear, 95, Scottsbluff, formerly of Bassett, were moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bassett United Methodist Church.

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, of Center will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Gerald Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

