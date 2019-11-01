Helen Henn

RAEVILLE — Services for Helen A. Henn, 90, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at the church with a 5 p.m. wake.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2019
Helen Ann Henn, daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Eifler) Berger, was born on June 21, 1929, in Mount Carmel, Iowa. Helen grew up with her family in Mount Carmel and also attended school there.
On Jan. 7, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Henn at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Mount Carmel. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in the Raeville area until moving into Petersburg in 1998.
For many years, Helen cleaned the Raeville School and wrote the news for the Raeville newspaper. Helen also kept busy raising her crazy kids and performing in-home care for the elderly.
Throughout her life, Helen enjoyed playing bingo and cards, raising and taking care of animals on their farm, baking pies, riding her bicycle and crocheting afghans for each of her grandchildren until her health no longer allowed her to.
Helen especially enjoyed having her siblings come and visit her, as well as going and visiting them. She also enjoyed telling jokes and having a good laugh. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and the Christian Mothers.
Helen is survived by 11 children: Harold “Buggs” Henn Jr. of Petersburg, Pat (dear friend Merle) Evans of Elgin, Randy (Connie) Henn of Elgin, Rosie (Dave) Simons of Creighton, Sharon (Dwain) Seier of Genoa, Nick (Wendy) Henn of Neligh, Jeanie (Leon) Seier of Spalding, Darlene Henn of Battle Creek, Ken (Tina) Henn of Petersburg, Tim Henn of St. Edward, Mary Jo (Gary) Preister of Omaha; 43 grandchildren; 93 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Henn of Petersburg; a brother-in-law, Lambert Hoffman of Graettinger, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Harold; two sons, Larry Henn and James Henn; a son-in-law, Bill Evans; a grandson, James Michael Henn; a great-grandson, Jacob Rogers; sisters Rose, Marge and Marian; brothers Carl, Leonard, August, Othmer and Joey; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.