Helen Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.

Ingeborg Robinson

ALBION — Ingeborg Robinson, 88, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Vincent Melvin

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Paul Wagner

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Sandra Steinhauser

STUART — Services for Sandra Steinhauser, 74, Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Dena Van Kirk

PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Paul Wagner

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Mary Rose Schainost

RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Helen Huigens and Paul Huigens

PLAINVIEW — Services for Helen Huigens, 98, and Paul Huigens, 94, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

