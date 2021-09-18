COLERIDGE — Services for Helen Hansen, 88, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her residence.
ALBION — Ingeborg Robinson, 88, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
STUART — Services for Sandra Steinhauser, 74, Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Helen Huigens, 98, and Paul Huigens, 94, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.