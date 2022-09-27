CREIGHTON — Services for Helen M. Hanefeldt, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Creighton with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Helen Hanefeldt died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre.
1933-2022
Helen Margaret Hanefeldt was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Dufek; her seven siblings; her spouse, Adolph Hanefeldt; and her first-born son, James Hanefeldt.
Helen is survived by her four children: Pam (Deland) Reynolds of Bloomfield, Bishop Joe Hanefeldt of Grand Island, Jerry (Dixie) Hanefeldt of Center and Bill (Kris) Hanefeldt of Bloomfield; three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Dufek of Norfolk and Mary Ann Dufek of Columbus.
Other bishops and priests will concelebrate the Mass of Christian burial. Permanent deacons are welcome to vest for the liturgy.
Condolences may be left at www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.