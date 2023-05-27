FOSTER — Helen M. (Maxine) Gutz, 92, Osmond, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at The Homestead Assisted Living in Norfolk.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Foster.
Memorials are designated to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2023
Maxine (Helen) Gutz was born to William and Bertha Helena (Gast) Wachholtz on Sept. 21, 1930, on a farm southwest of Plainview. Maxine was baptized Oct. 19, and confirmed Dec, 16, 1945, at Trinity. She attended school in Pierce and Antelope counties. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1947.
After graduation, she helped her parents farm south of Osmond. She shared fond memories of barn dances and music with her family. During that time, Maxine started writing to her neighbor boy, Bud Gutz, who was serving in the Armed Forces. They became best friends.
On May 23, 1954, Bud and Maxine were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Maxine farmed with Bud for 20 years near Foster. Four daughters were born to their marriage. In 1975, the family moved to Bud’s parents’ farm near Osmond, where they lived and farmed for 45 years.
Bud and Maxine were members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Foster, where Maxine served as Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, quilting, a member of choir and ladies aid. Maxine also had a lovely voice and sang at many weddings and funerals. She was a lifetime member and officer of the American Legion Auxiliary of Osmond.
Maxine was a wonderful seamstress and sewed many of her daughters’ clothes and her own. She managed a big garden, enjoyed canning, with her specialty being dill pickles, which she loved to share with others. She was a 4-H leader, was in a bowling league with Bud, and loved growing and arranging flowers.
Maxine enjoyed cooking and baking for her 13 grandchildren. She created a special farm scrapbook for each grandchild. Grandma always kept her candy drawer stocked during their visits. Maxine and Bud were avid Husker volleyball fans.
Survivors include her four daughters, Linda Hansen and Barb Maxey of Norfolk, Deb (Jerry) Pohlmann, of Lincoln and Brenda (Ken) Schmit of Omaha; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her spouse of 68 years, Bud (Arnold) Gutz; her parents; siblings Vernon, Dale, Warren, Vivian Cox and their spouses; and her great-grandson, Gabriel Maxey.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons: Justin Maxey, Anthony Maxey, Eli Hansen, Austin Pohlmann, Logan Pohlmann, Adam Schmit and Brandon Schmit and son-in-laws Jerry Pohlman and Ken Schmit. Honorary casketbearers will be granddaughters Courtney Hansen, Linnea Fellows, Karma Pribnow, Brittany McCleery, Hillary Schwichtenberg and Katlyn Maxey.
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.