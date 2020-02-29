Helen Frank

NORFOLK — Services for Helen Frank, 82, of Norfolk will be Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk

She died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk

1937-2020

Helen was born May 5, 1937, in Norfolk to Carl and Lydia (Flesner) Tietgen.

She was baptized on May 30, 1937, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and confirmed: on May 21, 1951, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. She attended grade school in Battle Creek, graduated as salutatorian from Battle Creek High School in 1955, and then attended Concordia University in Seward earning her teacher’s certificate.

She married Roger Frank on Aug. 14, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.

After earning her certificate for teaching, Helen moved to Hobart, Ind., where she began her teaching career at a Lutheran School. Even though Helen had moved away from home, Helen and Roger maintained a long distance relationship. After marriage, Helen moved to Norfolk with Roger in 1958.

While in Norfolk Helen was a bookkeeper at Region 4 North Star from 1981 until retiring in 2001. Helen enjoyed many things in life, such as sewing, quilting, restoring dolls to give away to good neighbors, playing cards, cheering for Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas City Royals and taking family vacations.

Helen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Christ Lutheran Church bell choir, Christ Lutheran Ladies Circle, financial committee and braille group.

Helen had a special place in her heart for her family. She enjoyed attending family reunions every five years, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include: spouse Roger Frank of Norfolk, children Scott (Joan) Frank of Chesterfield, Mo., Joel (Kerria) Frank of Norfolk, Susan (Bob) McDonald of Norfolk, Jodi (Ed) Selig of Lincoln, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Michael, parents Carl and Lydia and sisters Marcille Meyer and Eileen Schaedig.

Organist: Starla Landkamer will be the organist for the service. The congregation will sing “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “Abide With Me.”

Casket Bearers will be Zachary Lichliter, Marcus Davis, Ronald Davis, Marcus Adkinson, George Frank, Karl Frank, Jackson Selig and Jared Michaels

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

