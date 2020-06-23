Helen Fowlkes

TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Helen C. Fowlkes, daughter of John and Hilda (Weertz) Schutt, was born Feb. 11, 1925, at Meadow Grove. Helen was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. She graduated from Meadow Grove High School in 1943.
Helen taught in rural schools for three years after her graduation.
In 1946, she married Wm; Harold “Bud” Fowlkes at St Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek. In 1949, Helen and Bud moved to a farm south of Meadow Grove where they farmed for 66 years.
Helen enjoyed the time she spent taking care of her family and preparing meals for them. She would make patterns to sew clothes for her children.
Helen enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church her entire life, where she taught Sunday school and was active in ladies aid.
Helen is survived by four children, Jane (David) Smith of Earl Park, Ind., Carol (Steve) Petersen of Neligh, David (Brenda) Fowlkes of Meadow Grove and Julie (John) Krueger of Tilden; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret Warneke of North Carolina and Dorothy Staub of Tilden; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Bud; a son, Kenneth in infancy; a brother, Edward Schutt; and a son-in-law, Ken Whitwer.
