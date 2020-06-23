COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Helen Fowlkes

TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

She died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

———

Helen C. Fowlkes, daughter of John and Hilda (Weertz) Schutt, was born Feb. 11, 1925, at Meadow Grove. Helen was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. She graduated from Meadow Grove High School in 1943.

Helen taught in rural schools for three years after her graduation.

In 1946, she married Wm; Harold “Bud” Fowlkes at St Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek. In 1949, Helen and Bud moved to a farm south of Meadow Grove where they farmed for 66 years.

Helen enjoyed the time she spent taking care of her family and preparing meals for them. She would make patterns to sew clothes for her children.

Helen enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church her entire life, where she taught Sunday school and was active in ladies aid.

Helen is survived by four children, Jane (David) Smith of Earl Park, Ind., Carol (Steve) Petersen of Neligh, David (Brenda) Fowlkes of Meadow Grove and Julie (John) Krueger of Tilden; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret Warneke of North Carolina and Dorothy Staub of Tilden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Bud; a son, Kenneth in infancy; a brother, Edward Schutt; and a son-in-law, Ken Whitwer.

Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Helen’s guestbook.

Melvon Vollbrecht

STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Dale Bagwell

Dale Bagwell

MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.

Doris Poellot

WAUSA —  Private graveside services for Doris E. Poellot, 92, Bloomfield, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Donella Johnson

WAKEFIELD — Public graveside services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Wakefield Cemetery.

Norma Strong

O’NEILL — Services for Norma J. Strong, 76, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Dustin Roberts

ATKINSON —  Services for Dustin Roberts, 45, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Atkinson Community Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Linda Sparr

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020.

James Stapleton

James Stapleton

ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

