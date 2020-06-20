TILDEN — Services for Helen Fowlkes, 95, Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
O’NEILL — Services for Ernest Gudenschwager, 86, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military rites provided by the Orchard American Legion Vict…
CROFTON — Services for Roger B. “Crazy Cooter” Sage, 68, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, The Rev. Carl Watkins will be officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wint…
STANTON — Services for Rosemary E. Westerhold, 86, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Home for Funerals…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Lena R. Hockabout, 48, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Paul Hirsch and Jason Schulz officiating. The service will be streamed live on St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s web page at www. stpls.…
