ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Helen Cook died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion.
1927-2021
Helen Olinda Zillinger was born on April 19, 1927, near Rushville to Johann Frederick “Fred” and Anna Elizabeth (Dreyer) Zillinger. She was baptized May 22, 1927, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Rushville and confirmed May 24, 1942, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.
She attended country schools in Sheridan County until her family moved from western Nebraska to Boone County. She then attended Cedar Rapids High School and Albion High School, graduating from Cedar Rapids High School in 1944.
After graduation, she taught school for a year. She later worked for George and Laura Cook, where she met their son, Gerald. They were married at First Christian Church in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 26, 1946.
They lived at various farm places for the first several years of their married life. In 1955, they moved into Albion. In 1964, Helen started working in the laundry department at Boone County Hospital. Gerald and Helen owned the popcorn wagon from 1964 to 1976, which they took to ballgames, car races and the county fair, selling popcorn and candy.
Helen began working at Albion Public Schools as a teacher’s aide in the late 1960s. She later got a job working in the print shop at Lindsay Manufacturing. In the early 1980s, she took a job with the Albion Post Office, where she worked until retiring in 1990.
Helen had a passion for genealogy, reading and sewing stuffed animals for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all else, she was selfless in her service to others. After retirement, she became involved in volunteering at the church, the Historical Society and Boone County Museum, as well as being a hospice volunteer. She was the chairwoman of the quilting group at the church for several years, where they made hundreds of quilts for mission projects.
Helen moved into assisted living in the summer of 2007 and then to the Wolf Memorial Good Samaritan Center in Albion in October 2008, where she passed away Sept. 19, 2021.
Helen is survived by her children, Joyce (Jim) Zach of Grafton, Wis., Gay (Bob) Sandman of Albion and Roy (Brenda) Cook of West Point; sister Marianne Karmann of Albion; sisters-in-law Marlene Schademann of Lincoln, Ethel Cook of Maxwell and Janice Cook of Springfield; grandchildren: Ron Zach of Grafton, Tony (Jessica) Zach of Glendale, Calif., Andy (Gabriella) Zach of Alexandria, Va., Sonja (Russ) Philbrick of Lyman, Maine, Jesse (Rita) Cook of Woolsey, S.D., Shane Sandman of Littleton, Colo., Greg (Crystal) Sandman of Albion, Kyla (Chad) David of Albion, Kirk (Staci) Sandman of Albion, Brian (Laurie) Cook of Omaha, Gary (Jill) Cook of Louisville, Eric (Ashley Wuebben) Cook of Pierce; grandson-in-law Patrick (Danielle) Hanlon of Omaha; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald, and son George in 1980; her granddaughters, Sheila Zach and Gina Cook Hanlon in 2016; sisters Wilma Boyd Lovell and Erna Rutten; brother Dave Zillinger; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfh.com.