Helen Borer

ELGIN — Services for Helen A. Borer, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel, the Rev. Owen W. Korte and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation in Norfolk.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.