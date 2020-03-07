Helen Borer

ELGIN — Services for Helen A. Borer, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel, the Rev. Owen W. Korte and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation in Norfolk.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Helen Ann Borer, the daughter of Joe and Louise (Loxterkamp) Ketteler, was born on May 6, 1940, at home on the family farm near Petersburg. Helen attended school at St. John’s in Petersburg and graduated from there in 1958. Following her graduation, she worked at Dale Electronics in Columbus.
Helen was united in marriage to Lawrence Borer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg on Sept. 12, 1961. The couple farmed and raised their family south of Petersburg. While living on the farm, Helen was a homemaker but also worked at the Petersburg Locker. In 1985, Helen and Larry moved to Elgin, and Helen worked as a housekeeper for area priests.
Helen’s Catholic faith was important to her, and she was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church and later became a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. She also was involved in Christian Mothers, as a circle leader, was a part of the neighborhood rosary group for many years and helped with the St. John’s and St. Boniface bazaars. Like her sisters, she was an expert at preparing meals, which was the center of our family gatherings. Helen enjoyed crafts with her daughter and granddaughters, growing and tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. She especially loved all of her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her spouse, Larry Borer of the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk; four children, Jeff (Val) Borer of Norfolk, Brian (Donna) Borer of Lawton, Okla., Jolene (Matt) Weinandt of Wynot and Les (Rachelle) Borer of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Marilyn) Ketteler of Petersburg and Jim (Rosemary) Ketteler of Atkinson; a sister-in-law, Carol Borer of Auburn, Ind.; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary “Dolly” (Maurice) Henn and Patricia “Pat” (Ken) Schumacher; her brothers-in-law, Vic (Ann) Borer, Dennis (Mildred) Borer, Roman (Willa) Borer, Gerald Borer and Joe Borer; her sisters-in-law, Rita (Jim) Daly, Sally (Al) Hageman, June (Bud) Simons, Claire (spouses Stanley Simons and Mel Pelster) Pelster and Bernadine (Lawrence) Spieker.
