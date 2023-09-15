 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Bohn

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.

Helen Bohn died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Memorial may be directed to St. Mary’s Schools in O’Neill in her name.

In other news

Patricia Thompson

Patricia Thompson

WAYNE — Services for Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Connie Vanness

Connie Vanness

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Barry Tietgen

Barry Tietgen

PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osm…

Janette Merrill

Janette Merrill

NORFOLK — Services for Janette K. “Jan” Merrill, 66, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, 1201 N. Victory Road in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at St. John the Ba…

Helen Bohn

Helen Bohn

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Vera Olson

Vera Olson

NORFOLK — Services for Vera V. Olson, 100, of Creighton, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.

Paula Jensen

Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Paula J. Jensen, 65, Elgin, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. Services are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Dallas Heckens Sr.

Dallas Heckens Sr.

STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…

Darrel Gilliland

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara