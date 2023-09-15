O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.
Helen Bohn died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Memorial may be directed to St. Mary’s Schools in O’Neill in her name.