Helen Armstrong

NORFOLK — Services for Helen M. Armstrong, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W.…
WAUSA — Private services for Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa, will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.
PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
Services for Albert. J. Brauer, 90, of Florence, Ore., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday, Jan. 9.
WAUSA — Services for Margaret Grote, 69, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
BEEMER — Services for Kenneth Karloff, 76, Wisner, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Jared Hartman officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.