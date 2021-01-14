Helen Armstrong

NORFOLK — Services for Helen M. Armstrong, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1931-2021
Helen M. Armstrong, daughter of William and Minnie (Praeuner) Brandt, was born Jan. 15, 1931, in rural Madison County. Helen was born the oldest of six children of a German immigrant. She attended grade school in Battle Creek and then attended and graduated from St. John’s College in Winfield, Kan.
She married William “Bill” Armstrong on Dec. 10, 1950, at St. Peter’s Heights Lutheran Church in rural Battle Creek. Helen and Bill lived and worked on a dairy farm in Pierce County. They later divorced, and Helen moved to Norfolk, where she started her certified nurse assistant education at Northeast Community College, which she received in the early 1980s. She worked for Northeast Area Agency on Aging as a certified nurse assistant and in-home care provider until 2013. Helen also worked at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Helen enjoyed gardening, canning, rose and vegetable gardens, helping take care of family, serving other people and taking care of the needs of her neighbors in town and on the farm, and reading. She always supplied food and clothing to those in need every chance she had.
Helen was hard working, very independent and was thankful to live in her own home until she passed.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her children, Janet Armstrong of Missouri and Steve and Teresa Armstrong of Iowa; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dora Houfek of Norfolk, Bob (Sherry) Brandt of Lincoln and Betty Sotiropoulos of O’Fallon, Ill.; and dear friends, Deb and John Johnston and family, and Rodney Degner.
She was preceded in death by former spouse, Bill in October 2019; two sons, Randy Armstrong and Jim Armstrong; her parents, William and Minnie Brandt; her granddaughter, Jami Deitrich; and siblings Bill and Milli Allison.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.