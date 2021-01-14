Helen Armstrong

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Butler, Saline, Colfax, Platte, Seward and Jefferson
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

NORFOLK — Services for Helen M. Armstrong, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1931-2021

Helen M. Armstrong, daughter of William and Minnie (Praeuner) Brandt, was born Jan. 15, 1931, in rural Madison County. Helen was born the oldest of six children of a German immigrant. She attended grade school in Battle Creek and then attended and graduated from St. John’s College in Winfield, Kan.

She married William “Bill” Armstrong on Dec. 10, 1950, at St. Peter’s Heights Lutheran Church in rural Battle Creek. Helen and Bill lived and worked on a dairy farm in Pierce County. They later divorced, and Helen moved to Norfolk, where she started her certified nurse assistant education at Northeast Community College, which she received in the early 1980s. She worked for Northeast Area Agency on Aging as a certified nurse assistant and in-home care provider until 2013. Helen also worked at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Helen enjoyed gardening, canning, rose and vegetable gardens, helping take care of family, serving other people and taking care of the needs of her neighbors in town and on the farm, and reading. She always supplied food and clothing to those in need every chance she had.

Helen was hard working, very independent and was thankful to live in her own home until she passed.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her children, Janet Armstrong of Missouri and Steve and Teresa Armstrong of Iowa; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dora Houfek of Norfolk, Bob (Sherry) Brandt of Lincoln and Betty Sotiropoulos of O’Fallon, Ill.; and dear friends, Deb and John Johnston and family, and Rodney Degner.

She was preceded in death by former spouse, Bill in October 2019; two sons, Randy Armstrong and Jim Armstrong; her parents, William and Minnie Brandt; her granddaughter, Jami Deitrich; and siblings Bill and Milli Allison.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

In other news

Judith Larson

Judith Larson

Services for Judith K. Larson, 78, Brandon, S.D., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Living Springs Church in Brandon.

Fritz Matthews

Fritz Matthews

O’NEILL —  Services for Fritz Matthews, 93, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Bruce Paul

Bruce Paul

NORFOLK — Services for Bruce E. Paul, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bill Sage

Bill Sage

CROFTON — Services for Bill Sage, 59, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery.

Richard Schroder

Richard Schroder

NORFOLK — Service for Dr. Richard D. “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Margaret Grote

Margaret Grote

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Grote, 69, Wausa, will be Friday, Jan. 15, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 2 p.m. at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Gary Vogt

Gary Vogt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.

Bruce Paul

Bruce Paul

NORFOLK — Services for Bruce Paul, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

