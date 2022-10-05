NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, as well as Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre. Glen May died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Mickey May died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2022
Hazella Mae May was born to Ross and Julia (Juracek) Crosley on June 22, 1928, at the Juracek home built by her grandfather, southeast of Niobrara. She was the oldest of her siblings, Ross Eugene, Sylvia Janis and Ronald Laurence. Hazella attended primary and high school in Knox County-District C5 and received solid grades.
On a snowy day, May 10, 1946, Hazella married Glen Laverne May, and they made their first home on a farm near Verdel. The couple had one son born later that year, Michael “Mickey” Lynn.
In 1958, Hazella and Glen bought the Cornhusker Bar on the east end of Main Street and operated it for 18 years before selling in 1976, when the old town of Niobrara was moved to the top of the hill. For several years after, Hazella could often be spotted on the Missouri River helping her son, Mickey, operate the Running Water Ferry Boat.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Hazella and Glen enjoyed traveling and frequented several cities and tourist highlights in California and Florida. They took several trips to Las Vegas and even traveled to Hawaii and Mexico. Their traveling ceased when she developed cancer, but Hazella was a true fighter and persevered as a breast cancer survivor.
Hazella loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren, Michelle, Erin and Ross. Her favorite and most beloved time of year was Christmas and gathering the family together for dinner parties and opening gifts by the tree.
Hazella is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle (May) Porter of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Erin May of Houston, Texas, and Ross (Ashley) May of Fremont; and six great-grandchildren, Graceyn and Bayleigh Porter, Darby and Frederica Lane, and Kennedi and Hudson May.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Julia; spouse Glen; son Mickey; and siblings Ross and Janis.