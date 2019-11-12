Hazel McNally

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Hazel L. McNally, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Providence Place in Fremont.
1930-2019
Hazel Laurana was born Nov. 22, 1930, to her parents, Gurdon J. and Dollie L. (Goodwin) Burkinshaw, on a farm outside of Brocksburg, Neb.
She attended a local country school until age 9, when her father passed away from cancer. She moved with her family to Long Pine, where she attended elementary, junior high and high school, graduating in 1948.
Hazel taught at a country school for a year before she married Webb McNally on Aug. 27, 1950. She met her spouse, Webb, in elementary school and fell in love with him instantly. He was the love of her life, and they were married for 66 years.
After they married, she helped Webb with the McNally Photograph Studio until they moved to Norfolk in 1951, so Webb could work for his father (where he eventually became owner) at Western Typewriter and Office Supply.
Hazel eventually worked for the business for 30 years in the accounts payable before retiring.
In addition to her job at Western, Hazel was kept busy raising four children: three daughters, Cindy, Kay and Stacey, and a son, Steve. She has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one joining her in heaven.
She loved being a homemaker and was known by everyone for her excellent cooking.
Hazel loved to entertain friends and family. Everyone looked forward to a meal at Hazel’s.
She had a strong faith in God and was an active member of several congregations, the Nazarene Church of Long Pine, the Methodist Church of Long Pine, Westridge Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Norfolk. She was president of the Women’s Circle and loved to provide pies and cakes for funerals.
Hazel loved to serve others and, if any friend or family member was sick, she would be the first to call and then bring over a pot of delicious chicken noodle soup with homemade noodles.
Hazel is now home with Jesus and so excited about reuniting with her spouse, mother, father, sister Gloria, brother Ken, and many friends. She is doing a happy dance in Heaven.
Hazel is survived by her four children: Cindy (Jim) Booth of Norfolk, Kay Francavilla (Michael) of Norfolk, Stacey (Gene) Kruger of Dickinson, N.D., and Steve (Heidi) McNally of Norfolk, as well as her 12 grandchildren.
Grandchildren are Toby (Cheryl) Anderson of Lincoln, Tyler Anderson of Fremont, Tim (Holly) Anderson of Papillion and Tad (Lindsey) Anderson of Norfolk, Tony (Susan) Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa, Shawn (Mindy) Johnson of Norfolk, Calen (Jessica) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Ramsey (Sean) Fitzsimmons of South Sioux City, Baxter Kavan of Quartzite, Arizona, Matt McNally of Omaha, Brittany (Blake) Albers of Wisner, and Molly McNally of Lincoln. Great-grandchildren are Trevor, Avery, Olivia, Charlie, Sophie, Miles, Cooper, Tucker, Lucy, Calvin, Rory, Callum, Kieran, Leeland and Oakley. She also is survived by two siblings, oldest sister, Dessly, and younger brother, Stanley, and a brother-in-law, Wayne.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.