Hazel Gerling

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Hazel M. Gerling, 89, Madison, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

She died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

1930-2019

Hazel M. Gerling, daughter of Detlef and Meta (Messerschmidt) Barge, was born Aug. 14, 1930, and raised on a farm near Nacora, Neb. She attended grade school and high school in Emerson. She always enjoyed gardening and canning, especially tomatoes and pickles. The tomatoes made for very tasty chili soup in the winter. She was proud that she did her own yard work until she was in her eighties.

She married Robert Gerling Jr. on Oct. 16, 1949, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Emerson. The family farmed in the Wakefield area. They farmed until 1974 when they moved to Norfolk.

Hazel worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk from 1975 to 1996. She then worked at the Stanton Nursing Home. She loved her cats and only allowed one of them to come inside her house. She fed and watered many more, but they had to stay “outside.” She enjoyed attending polka dances at The Old German Hall near Emerson, as well as the Wisner Auditorium and, for many years, at the Riverside Ballroom in Norfolk, where she and Bob celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Another past time was playing pitch, which everyone enjoyed at her parents’ home on the farm and later in Emerson after they retired. It was usually for a dime to win and a nickel for going set, which was a lot of cash back in the day. After Hazel could no longer plant a huge garden, she loved going to the Farmers Markets. Her favorite item was the little red potatoes. Whenever she would go out to eat, she would make sure to get a leftover to go for her favorite indoor kitty. Her favorite spots to eat were The Granary in Norfolk and Club 81 by Humphrey for hot beef sandwiches.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Emerson.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (Connie) Gerling of Norfolk and Linda (Darrell) Carter of Elk Point, S.D.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Gerling Jr. in 1988; her daughter, Debra Hansen in 1979; her parents, Detlef and Meta; six sisters and a brother.

Honorary casketbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amy, Becky, Matthew, Heidi, Rylie, Kynlee and Addie.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

