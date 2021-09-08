LAUREL — Services for Hazel D. Fritschen, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Hazel Fritschen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, were conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals of Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Lambrecht Cemetery in rural Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Peggy A. Flesner, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at a later date.
EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Butte Cemetery in Butte.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Donald H. Wedekind, 90, Louisville, were Saturday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Burial was in the Zion (Wedekind) Lutheran Cemetery in Lindsay.
PAGE — Services for Duane Dorr, 96, Page, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military honors by the Page American Legion Post 315.