LAUREL — Services for Hazel L. Fritschen, 87, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Visitation will be at church from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday.

Hazel Fritschen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

1934-2021

Hazel LaVonne was born on Aug. 14, 1934, to George and Myrtle (Duxbury) Robinson. Her mother died when Hazel was six months old. Her father was a farmer/trucker, and they moved to Spencer, S.D., shortly before she started school. Hazel graduated from Spencer High School. She then enrolled at the Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Following her graduation, she worked for General Mills in Minneapolis, Minn., for a time, and then she enrolled at South Dakota State University, where she majored in home economics.

On May 3, 1958, she married Robert D. Fritschen in Spencer, S.D., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Robert was a student at South Dakota State University at the same time. Following her graduation from SDSU, Hazel taught home economics in Hayti and White, S.D.

Hazel was a skilled seamstress and also did knitting and crocheting. Many of the items she made she would give away as gifts. She always had a creative and artistic touch of her own. Hazel and Robert had two daughters, Annette and Annita Kay. She was a 4-H leader and also judged home economics at many county fairs.

Hazel spent many hours doing research on geneology and was especially organized with the information and data she collected. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the centerpiece of her life.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Annette Pritchard of Laurel; granddaughters, Susan Pritchard of Sioux Falls, Lori (Spencer) Lowe of Lincoln, Amy (Matt) Dohma of Newcastle; grandson John (Aleta) Thomas of Grand Island; great-grandchildren Cade Dohma, Taylor Lowe, Lily Thomas and Piper Thomas; son-in-law John Thomas of Aurora; sisters-in-law Marian (Julius) Schultz of Sioux Falls, Geraldine Oberembt of Mitchell, S.D., and Ruby Fritschen of Great Falls, Mont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Robinson; spouse Robert Fritschen on April 22, 2021; a daughter, Annita Kay Thomas; sons-in-law David Pritchard and Randy Lanser; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Gene) Kolbach and Beverly Guenther; and brothers-in-law Andy Fritschen, Jerry Oberembt and Eugene Kolbach.

Pallbearers will be Susan Pritchard, Lori Lowe, Amy Dohma, John A. Thomas, Matt Dohma, Spencer Lowe and Mitch Lanser.

