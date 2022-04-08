Hazel Burgess

OMAHA — Services for Hazel I. Winger Burgess, 86, Omaha, were Friday at Olive Crest United Methodist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date in Humansville, Mo.
Hazel Winger Burgess died after a month-long illness on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Omaha.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2022
Hazel Irene Winger Burgess was born April 14, 1935, in Pamona, Kan., the daughter of Guy and Doris (Bushnell) Winger. Hazel grew up in Humansville, Mo., and graduated from Burge School of Nursing in 1956.
She married the Rev. Richard Lee Burgess on June 16, 1957. She retired from nursing after a 47-year career.
She is survived by her spouse, Richard; son Michael; daughter Deborah (Joel); daughter Ruth (George); her five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many who called her Mom B and Grandma B.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Darrel and George; her son, Mark; and daughter-in-law Deborah.