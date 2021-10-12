You have permission to edit this article.
Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Hazel Bermel died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

 1931-2021

Hazel was born on April 22, 1931, in Lynch to Henry and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Wade. She attended grade school at a small country school in rural Lynch until the eighth grade.

She married William “Bill” Bermel Sr. on Feb. 4, 1954, at the Lutheran Church in Lynch.

After marriage, Hazel and Bill moved back to the family farm in rural Randolph, where they lived from 1954 until 2007. They operated their family dairy throughout those years, where they also farmed and raised other livestock.

In 1976, Hazel began working at Sherwood Medical in Norfolk until her retirement from there in 1995. She enjoyed living out on the farm and helping operate the dairy. She loved spending time with the neighbors, sometimes playing cards, mostly 10-point pitch.

Sundays for Hazel and Bill were known as family day, where they would spend the day enjoying time with family and friends. They especially enjoyed eating at Jerry’s Hilltop, which to them was known as “Hazel’s Second Kitchen.” Most of all, Hazel loved to spend time with her grandchildren and play hide and seek on the farm with them.

Survivors include children, Delores (James) Geu of Plainview, Bill Jr. (Christel) Bermel of South Sioux City and Mary Wright of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Gilbert (Cher) Bermel of Grand Island and Bob Armstead of Cozad; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Bermel of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bill Bermel on Oct. 8, 2017; parents Henry and Mary; granddaughter Heather; grandsons Heath, Jeremy, Colton and Kyle; great-grandson Jonathan; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sawyer Rose. Her siblings include Delbert, Robert, Mabel Maher and Luree Frisch.

Musician for the service will be George Bradley. Casketbearers will be Don Bermel, Jason Smith, Jesse Wright, Mike Wright, Nick Bermel, Melissa Guthmiller and Scott Guthmiller. Honorary casketbearers will be Christine Wright, Joe Mason, Mark Bermel, Del Bermel, Edith Rohde, Shelby Beermann, Kyle Guthmiller, Monty Mason, Pat Baldwin, Rose Lusche and Sharon Cizek.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

