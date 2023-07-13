NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Hazel Allison died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2023
Hazel Leora was born on Dec. 12, 1931, to George and Elsie (Hayes) Bishop in Meadow Grove. She attended school in Battle Creek, graduating from Battle Creek High School in 1950.
Hazel married Charles Allison in 1950. The couple made their home in Norfolk and had two children. In 1961, the Allisons moved to California, where they lived for five years before returning to Nebraska in 1966. Though they later divorced, Hazel and Charles remained close, and she cared for him in his final years.
She was employed as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk, then went to work at Sherwood Medical, from which she retired in 1995. After her official retirement, she returned to work as a nurse’s aide at Madison House.
Hazel enjoyed walks at Skyview Lake, horse races, playing Bingo and spending time with her family. She was a natural caregiver, particularly with elders and her great-grandchildren. She was a generous woman and would give her last penny to those in need. Her family remembers her frequently saying, “It’s not a sin to be poor.”
She is survived by her children, Rodney Allison of Norfolk and Sandra (Roger) Brandt of Norfolk; grandchildren Jason (Suzie) Brandt of Pierce, Sara (Zach) McArthur of Pocatello, Idaho, Cherie (Jerome Menyweather) Brandt of Norfolk, Nicholas Brandt of Milford and Heather (Cody Shipps) Brandt of Norfolk; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her brothers, Pat Bishop and Ronald “Buck” Bishop; and sister Dorothy Westerman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.