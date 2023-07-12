NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Hazel Allison died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.
YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Guadalupe Pereda, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.
NORFOLK — Sheryl R. “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.