You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harvey Pritchett

O’NEILL — Services for Harvey Pritchett, 58, Inman, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at Biglin’s Mortuary.

He died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Tags

In other news

Jerry Hagemann

Jerry Hagemann

ALBION — Services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.

Virginia Hatterman

Virginia Hatterman

WISNER —  Services for Virginia R. Hatterman, 85, Wisner, will at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Steven Colsden

Steven Colsden

STANTON — Services for Steven Colsden, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Harvey Pritchett

Harvey Pritchett

O’NEILL — Services for Harvey Pritchett, 58, Inman, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Florence Carson

Florence Carson

PILGER — Private services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Esther Krepel

Esther Krepel

BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Blake Arens

Blake Arens

NORFOLK — Services for Blake J. Arens, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.

Nadine Sindelar

Nadine Sindelar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Platte Center.

Grahm Galyen

Grahm Galyen

NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara