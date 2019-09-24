DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Dodge American Legion Post 122.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. wake and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements.
He died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.
1945-2019
Harvey John Mandel was born on July 3, 1945, at West Point to Elmer and Adella (Bures) Mandel. He graduated from Dodge High School in 1963.
Survivors include his spouse, Mary Mandel of Dodge; two daughters, Lynn Mandel of Dodge and Alison Mandel-Stein and spouse Bret of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren Charlotte and Theodore Stein of Scottsdale; three brothers; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott Mandel; a daughter, Julie Mandel; three brothers, Eugene, Roy and Ray Mandel; and a sister.