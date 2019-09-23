DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. He died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation in Omaha.
In other news
DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. He died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation in Omaha.
NORFOLK —Memorial services for Zoe R. Matteson, 17, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Herbert K. Lane, 76, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Konopasek, 63, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with private burial at a later date.
ELGIN — Memorial services for Dorothy I. Currie, 98, Norfolk, formerly of rural Elgin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Center United Church of Christ in rural Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Zoe Matteson, 17, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Donald Shald, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Boniface Catholic church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.